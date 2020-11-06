Maine men’s hockey hopes to carry family bond forward through season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey took strides forward last year as a group. Better team play directly correlated with what became a family off the ice.

They would like it to become the standard culture rather than a rarity...

“Our leadership group, and as a team, we built a good culture for our team and I feel like we carried that over to this year already,” says UMaine forward Adam Dawe, “Jack as a captain, and Mitch last year, I think he handed down to Jack what he thinks the team should be, and we want to keep passing that down.”

“The freshman group that came in, unbelievable guys,” says UMaine forward Eduards Tralmaks, “That’s just, it is really great to have these guys that come in, and in the short period of time, become best friends and brothers with.”

Developing the bond has been harder than most years with a phased return to play.

“You learned how to get to know your teammates in different ways,” says UMaine forward AJ Drobot, “Whether it’s FaceTime or Zoom, or just texting and reaching out every day.”

Months of small pods have only recently meant the Black Bears can practice as a group.

“Our players, and how they’ve handled it, I can’t think of one thing, perhaps there are a couple because as coaches we can always find something that can be just a little bit better,” head coach says coach Red Gendron, “it has been magnificent. They’ve handled everything that’s been thrown at them.”

And the competition level has been high.

“We’ve seen a great competition from all classes,” says Tralmaks, “And I mean we are just ready to get started.”

This UMaine group is motivated to return the program to where it belongs. Where teams fear coming up to the great Maine woods to play the Black Bears.

“We just showed that we could play with any team in this league, and in this country,” says Dawe, “With (last) season cut short I think we were all devastated. We have unfinished business to do.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.