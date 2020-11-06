Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 147 new coronavirus cases Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row the state has set a single-day record for new cases.

The total number of cases was revised Thursday with an increase in 37.

The overall total is now 7,444.

Of those, 1,464 are active.

Cumberland County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 58.

There are 439 active cases.

Six out of the 16 counties saw an increase in double digit cases.

Sagadahoc, Hancock, and Aroostook counties are the only counties reporting no new cases.

There will be a CDC briefing Friday at 2:00 p.m. You can watch on air and online.

Maine CDC data for Friday, November 6 (WABI)

