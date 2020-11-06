Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases

There were 79 new recoveries reported on Friday, bringing the total to 5830.
Maine CDC data for Friday, November 4
Maine CDC data for Friday, November 4(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 147 new coronavirus cases Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row the state has set a single-day record for new cases.

The total number of cases was revised Thursday with an increase in 37.

The overall total is now 7,444.

Of those, 1,464 are active.

Cumberland County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 58.

There are 439 active cases.

Six out of the 16 counties saw an increase in double digit cases.

Sagadahoc, Hancock, and Aroostook counties are the only counties reporting no new cases.

There will be a CDC briefing Friday at 2:00 p.m. You can watch on air and online.

Maine CDC data for Friday, November 6
Maine CDC data for Friday, November 6(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges
Nine Farmington hospital workers test positive for COVID-19
The head of the Fed says a stimulus package would greatly benefit the COVID-19 ravaged economy