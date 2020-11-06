Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
The Maine CDC is investigating four more outbreaks around Maine on Friday.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is looking into more covid-19 outbreaks around the state.
Dr. Nirav Shah says at the Walpole Woodworkers site in Pittsfield there are 9 cases of COVID-19.
The Maine CDC is reporting 5 cases at Sunrise Opportunities in Machias.
Four residents at the assisted living center and one staff member tested positive.
Shah says at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.
There are 4 cases.
The Maine CDC reports 64 cases at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston.
