Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is looking into more covid-19 outbreaks around the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah says at the Walpole Woodworkers site in Pittsfield there are 9 cases of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting 5 cases at Sunrise Opportunities in Machias.

Four residents at the assisted living center and one staff member tested positive.

Shah says at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

There are 4 cases.

The Maine CDC reports 64 cases at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.