Advertisement

Local theater programs receive $12,000 relief grants

Andrew Silsby says arts and entertainment are vital to local communities.
Waterville Opera House
Waterville Opera House(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several Local Theater programs are getting some much needed assistance.

The Kennebec Savings Bank is awarding $12,000 in relief grants to five theaters throughout Maine.

A recent study from Americans for Arts found that 59% of arts organizations have remained closed due to the coronavirus.

President and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank Andrew Silsby says theaters were the first to close and will likely be the last to open.

He says arts and entertainment are vital to local communities.

“The theater community has been hit immensely by this COVID. They have significant numbers of job losses in that area and we really feel strongly that we’re going to come back out of this COVID world and we’re going to want to be entertained together," said Silsby.

Silsby says helping small businesses and non profits will, in turn, help local economies.

The local theaters receiving grants are the Waterville Opera House, Theater at Monmouth, Colonial Theater, Johnson Hall, and the Maine State Music Theatre.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Farmington police chief gets farewell surprise
Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival celebrates local history
Bangor bridal shop gives back to local teen fighting cancer
Maine Women’s Fund holds annual leadership luncheon