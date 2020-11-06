Local theater programs receive $12,000 relief grants

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several Local Theater programs are getting some much needed assistance.

The Kennebec Savings Bank is awarding $12,000 in relief grants to five theaters throughout Maine.

A recent study from Americans for Arts found that 59% of arts organizations have remained closed due to the coronavirus.

President and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank Andrew Silsby says theaters were the first to close and will likely be the last to open.

He says arts and entertainment are vital to local communities.

“The theater community has been hit immensely by this COVID. They have significant numbers of job losses in that area and we really feel strongly that we’re going to come back out of this COVID world and we’re going to want to be entertained together," said Silsby.

Silsby says helping small businesses and non profits will, in turn, help local economies.

The local theaters receiving grants are the Waterville Opera House, Theater at Monmouth, Colonial Theater, Johnson Hall, and the Maine State Music Theatre.

