Local lobsterman gathers support to give back to veterans

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A local lobsterman has found a way to give back for Veterans Day.

Many folks have struggled with work through the pandemic.

Frank Thompson of Harrington is sharing the wealth after a strong lobstering season.

“To have the season we’ve had we’re very lucky," said Thompson.

Thompson came up with an idea to support local veterans.

“This fella I give him a bucket load once, he was real appreciative and I go you know what, why can’t I give five buckets out? And just let people throw some names in and I’ll pull them out of a hat," said Thompson.

So far, more than 250 names of veterans have been mentioned in the comments section of Thompon’s post on Facebook.

“It’s touched me a lot you know? Realizing what these guys have given up," said Thompson.

Word has spread about Frank’s idea, and now 30 lobsterman have contributed 150 buckets of lobsters to give out to local veterans.

“One little small kind act and what it’s just turned into, it’s kind of overwhelming. Hey it’s worth it, I’m not in the desert or in a jungle, I’m doing what I love to do so I’m very fortunate," said Thompson.

Thompson’s still accepting donations of lobsters, and veterans names to draw from. Just share the person’s name on his Facebook post.

But what Thompson has really learned from this is anyone can take the initiative to give back.

“If you’re a lobster fisherman and you want to do it? Grab a bucket and go find a veteran, you know? You don’t have to do it with me by no means, but you know anyone can do it. I got a buddy in Portland that’s picking it up. He copied it and he’s doing the same thing down there. So it’s awesome, really unbelievable," said Thompson.

Here is a link to Thompson’s Facebook page.

Thompson will draw the lucky winners on Sunday.

