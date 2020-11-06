Advertisement

Gov. Mills says food program should help local distributors

The program is designed to get fresh food from farmers to consumers.
Mills says a contractor from Maryland was chosen by USDA to begin handling distribution in Maine.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor has called on the federal government to include local food distributors in a food aid program.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, asked U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Thursday to reconsider the most recent round of Farmers to Families Food Box program contracts.

Mills says a contractor from Maryland was chosen by USDA to begin handling distribution in Maine.

She says that means “Maine people will receive imported food from elsewhere, and we will have no control over the quality of food included in the boxes."

