Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Gold’s Gym in Bangor was vandalized overnight in the form of a political graffiti statement.

It was aimed at President Trump supporters.

Located on the side of the building written in black spray paint were the words, “A lot of people hate Trump supporters.”

The owners of the gym say it was frustrating to see after everything that’s happened this year.

“It’s just been a long year already, and small businesses are struggling so hard as it is and working so hard to stay open and stay available for, especially us, for our members and our community regardless of what you believe, I guess that’s not the way to express your views.”

The owners say police were notified and are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.