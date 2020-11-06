Advertisement

Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters

Located on the side of the building written in black spray paint were the words, “A lot of people hate Trump supporters.”
Gold's Graffiti
Gold's Graffiti(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Gold’s Gym in Bangor was vandalized overnight in the form of a political graffiti statement.

It was aimed at President Trump supporters.

Located on the side of the building written in black spray paint were the words, “A lot of people hate Trump supporters.”

The owners of the gym say it was frustrating to see after everything that’s happened this year.

“It’s just been a long year already, and small businesses are struggling so hard as it is and working so hard to stay open and stay available for, especially us, for our members and our community regardless of what you believe, I guess that’s not the way to express your views.”

The owners say police were notified and are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day
A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way
Free Dental Screening This Saturday For Children in Kennebec County