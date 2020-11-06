Advertisement

Free Dental Screening This Saturday For Children in Kennebec County

By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Kennebec County can get a free dental screening in Waterville on Saturday November 6th.

Waterville Community Dental Center is offering the screenings from 9am to 1pm.

There will be a pediatric dentist and hygienists there.

The screening includes a fluoride varnish application and oral health education.

“It is important that they are being seen by a dental professional, being screened, and then also, if we identify those children that may need immediate or emergency care, we will have a system in place of care coordination to get them into care as soon as possible,” says Nicole Breton, State Director of Oral Health and Primary Care.

All COVID safety guidelines will be followed.

No appointment is needed.

When you get there, there will be a number on the door for you to call.

