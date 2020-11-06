Five UMaine employees test positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Five University of Maine employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

A UMaine System spokesperson says the employees work in the Offices of Facilities Management in administrative roles.

We’re told some are experiencing symptoms while quarantining at home.

The Maine CDC is working on contact tracing.

We’re told free testing was made available to 38 employees.

They also say that for the first time, a detectable level of coronavirus has been detected in the school’s wastewater system.

The sample collection point includes wastewater flowing from the University Facilities Management Offices in Orono.

Now to the coronavirus cases being reported within the University of Maine System.

Officials say there are now 12 positive cases among three campuses.

Seven cases are at UMaine.

One case is at UMF and four are reported at USM.

System officials say after more than 28,000 tests, there have only been 28 positive COVID-19 cases in the entire UMaine System.

Here’s part of the press release from a UMaine System spokesperson.

"In a message to the Black Bear community President Ferrini-Mundy committed to providing support to students and colleagues currently adhering to an isolation order from the Maine CDC and urged even greater diligence to safety practices.

“We have great concern for our students and colleagues currently in isolation, and hope for their quick and complete recovery,” said President Ferrini-Mundy. "We have successfully managed cases of infection and limited the spread of the virus in our community and throughout the region because of our science-based strategies and our commitment to safety practices.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Maine and we must all be even more diligent now in our handwashing, safe distancing and wearing of face coverings to keep each other safe,” continued Ferrini-Mundy.

“The public health partnership between the University of Maine and the Town of Orono could not be stronger,” said Sophie Wilson, Orono Town Manager. “The University keeps us informed and has been using its resources throughout the pandemic to support the greater community. We will get through this together, but there has never been a more important time for us all to do our part to protect one another.”

