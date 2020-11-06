Farmington police chief gets farewell surprise

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck received a special farewell surprise today.

Members of the community said goodbye to the chief Friday by decorating their cars, honking their horns, and wishing him well in his next chapter.

“What I will miss the most about Farmington is how close that we are - it’s a really bittersweet moment today," said Peck.

Peck announced in October that he would be leaving to join the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as assistant director.

He spent 31 years with the Farmington Police Department and 10 of them as chief.

“A lot of things have happened over the last 31 years here in Farmington but it’s always been consistent that the towns people, my selectmen and town manager and the officers that have worked here have always been so supportive and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” said Peck.

Town manager Richard Davis says Peck was everything you could ask for in a police chief and more.

“He exemplifies leadership and compassion and everything you want to see in a law enforcement professional Jack has been that,” said Davis.

Davis says he played an exceptional role as a leader the day the LEAP Building exploded last year.

“He took a lead immediately as the incident commander and did a fantastic job, he really was instrumental in seeing us through that traumatic event and I am very grateful to him for that," said Davis.

Peck says it’s been an honor and a privilege to be the Farmington Police Chief.

“It means a lot to me to be moving on, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” said Peck.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.