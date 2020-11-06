Fair & Unseasonably Mild Tonight & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A large dome of high pressure both at the surface and aloft currently centered near the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will continue to control the weather across Maine the next several days. The high will bring fair and unseasonably mild weather to all of the Northeast tonight and tomorrow. The low temps across Maine tonight will hold in the mid-40s to low 50s, which is close to 20° above normal. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky a light southwest breeze tomorrow will help push the high temps into the upper 50s to mid 60s across our area, which once again is well above normal.

A light northeast breeze on the backside of a weak cold front will bring a bit more cloud cover and slightly cooler temps to Maine Sunday as highs range from the mid-40s north to the mid-50s south. The slightly cooler temps won’t last very long as the weak cold front returns to our north as a warm front Sunday night and a southerly breeze pumps more unseasonably mild air into New England for both Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will likely bring some scattered showers to Maine later Wednesday or early Thursday, but a steady rain seems unlikely at this time. Once again, the temps will remain above normal both Wednesday and Thursday. Approaching high pressure will likely bring a fair and a somewhat cooler day to the Pine Tree State Friday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with a northeast to east breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south.

Monday: More sun than clouds and mild, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, with high temps in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, possible scattered showers later in the day and high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

