Education officials change school status in Knox and Franklin counties

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Department of Education has changed its color coded system today to include four counties with the yellow designation to increase COVID-19 safety in schools.

Knox and Franklin were changed to yellow today, joining Somerset and Washington counties that had been previously shifted to that level.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

Waldo County had been moved to yellow but is returning to green.

Education officials say they will keep a close eye on Waldo and Kennebec counties, but for now those districts can have in person instruction if they choose to.

All other counties remain green.

