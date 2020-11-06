Advertisement

Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival celebrates local history

Most of the events will be virtual
Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival in Ellsworth
Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival in Ellsworth(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -The 3rd annual Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival in Ellsworth is going ahead with a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Bangor Savings Bank and the Maine Office of Tourism are sponsoring the event hosted by the Heart of Ellsworth.

The main event is a virtual tasting. Participants can pre-order cider and cheese bags then follow along on a Zoom call.

There will also be live music, kids activity bags, a history talk, apple identification, cider pressing, and more.

Heart of Ellsworth executive director Cara Romano says they hope to highlight the importance of food, particularly apples, in the city’s history.

“Back in the late 1800s, apples were the number one export from Ellsworth, and Ellsworth was the number one apple exporter in the world. So, they shipped as far away as China and England. Most of the apples they were shipping were already cider or vinegar.”

The event runs November 13th-15th.

To learn more about all the free and ticketed events in the festival, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day
A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way
Free Dental Screening This Saturday For Children in Kennebec County