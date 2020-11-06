Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival celebrates local history

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -The 3rd annual Downeast Cider and Cheese Festival in Ellsworth is going ahead with a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Bangor Savings Bank and the Maine Office of Tourism are sponsoring the event hosted by the Heart of Ellsworth.

The main event is a virtual tasting. Participants can pre-order cider and cheese bags then follow along on a Zoom call.

There will also be live music, kids activity bags, a history talk, apple identification, cider pressing, and more.

Heart of Ellsworth executive director Cara Romano says they hope to highlight the importance of food, particularly apples, in the city’s history.

“Back in the late 1800s, apples were the number one export from Ellsworth, and Ellsworth was the number one apple exporter in the world. So, they shipped as far away as China and England. Most of the apples they were shipping were already cider or vinegar.”

The event runs November 13th-15th.

To learn more about all the free and ticketed events in the festival, you can visit their website.

