COVID relief funds distributed to provide internet to rural students

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Education has distributed Federal COVID relief funds to extend temporarily free high speed internet to rural students and teachers.

They’ve given funding to Tidewater Telecom and Lincolnville Networks to provide service to 300 households in Hope, Appleton, and Lincolnville.

Eligible households will be contacted by local schools with information on how to sign up for one year of service and receive free fiber optic installation and a router.

Internet service will be free for the first six months, and 69.95 a month the following six months.

After that, households will have the option to cancel the service or continue as a regular customer.

