Advertisement

COVID relief funds distributed to provide internet to rural students

Appleton, Hope, and Lincolnville students to receive fiberoptic connections
Modern wireless wi-fi router isolated on white background.
Modern wireless wi-fi router isolated on white background.(WSAW)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Education has distributed Federal COVID relief funds to extend temporarily free high speed internet to rural students and teachers.

They’ve given funding to Tidewater Telecom and Lincolnville Networks to provide service to 300 households in Hope, Appleton, and Lincolnville.

Eligible households will be contacted by local schools with information on how to sign up for one year of service and receive free fiber optic installation and a router.

Internet service will be free for the first six months, and 69.95 a month the following six months.

After that, households will have the option to cancel the service or continue as a regular customer.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day
A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way
Free Dental Screening This Saturday For Children in Kennebec County