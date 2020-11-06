Collins: ‘Every valid vote’ under state laws must be counted

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Friday that “every valid vote” under states' laws must be counted and respected.

Collins issued a statement after Trump made unsupported claims that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.

Collins was reelected herself this week in a hard-fought race.

She won with 51% of the vote, a majority that meant there was no need for extra tabulations under Maine’s ranked choice voting law.

Democrat Sara Gideon collected about 42%.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.