Collins: ‘Every valid vote’ under state laws must be counted

Collins issued a statement after Trump made unsupported claims that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Friday that “every valid vote” under states' laws must be counted and respected.

Collins issued a statement after Trump made unsupported claims that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.

Collins was reelected herself this week in a hard-fought race.

She won with 51% of the vote, a majority that meant there was no need for extra tabulations under Maine’s ranked choice voting law.

Democrat Sara Gideon collected about 42%.

