Bangor kids get another chance to trick-or-treat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Usually with a touch a truck event, children would be able to get a hands-on experience with all the vehicles.

However, in 2020, coronavirus has made that a challenge.

So, the Bangor Parks and Recreation held a 'Don’t Touch a Truck and Treat.’

It was held at the Cross Insurance Center parking lot in Bangor.

It’s a way to get kids out, have so much fun while keeping them safe.

There were more than five vehicles there including a state police cruiser and big rigs.

Tim Baude, Bangor Parks and Recreation Programmer said, “Give a chance for these kids even the parents to get out do something in the community, see other kids do something somewhat normal that they haven’t been able to a whole lot in the past few months.”

Officials say they were prepared like having masks on hand, pre-packaging candy, and limiting how many people were allowed in this area.

