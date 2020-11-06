Advertisement

Bangor kids get another chance to trick-or-treat

Bangor Parks and Recreation held a ‘Don’t Touch a Truck and Treat' on Thursday.
Bangor Parks and Rec holds post Halloween event.
Bangor Parks and Rec holds post Halloween event.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Usually with a touch a truck event, children would be able to get a hands-on experience with all the vehicles.

However, in 2020, coronavirus has made that a challenge.

So, the Bangor Parks and Recreation held a 'Don’t Touch a Truck and Treat.’

It was held at the Cross Insurance Center parking lot in Bangor.

It’s a way to get kids out, have so much fun while keeping them safe.

There were more than five vehicles there including a state police cruiser and big rigs.

Tim Baude, Bangor Parks and Recreation Programmer said, “Give a chance for these kids even the parents to get out do something in the community, see other kids do something somewhat normal that they haven’t been able to a whole lot in the past few months.”

Officials say they were prepared like having masks on hand, pre-packaging candy, and limiting how many people were allowed in this area.

For Bangor Park and Recreation’s upcoming events click here.

Posted by Bangor Parks and Recreation on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine CDC reports two more coronavirus-related deaths
Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes
Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Five UMaine employees test positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says
Levant Fire Chief says failed $2.5 million bond is a blow to the department
Local doctor weighs in on recent Hepatitis A case at Bangor restaurant
Blue wave that never came. Why was election polling off?