Bangor bridal shop gives back to local teen fighting cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Henry’s Bridal Boutique in Bangor is known for beautiful dresses and sleek suits.

Now, this family-owned shop has put a fun spin on face coverings.

“A very special woman that I know is making masks, and one day she said, ‘I think I’ve perfected the style, like I feel very comfortable about this and what people will be buying, but I will only sell them if they’ll go to a charity.’ And I said, well, let me tell you about this girl,” said co-owner, Molly Henry-Lincoln.

“Isabella had been having headaches, and they were being treated as migraines," said Rose Casement.

After an MRI, her granddaughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

“It tears my heart out," she said. “Isabella has gone through an extraordinary operation which is very, very rare. Her Chordoma, which is the name of the cancer she has, is one in a million. She’s been on her back with zero degree elevation for several weeks, and through that all, she’s kept her spirit.”

Isabella’s mother, Meghan Black, is the owner of Humble in Brewer. She temporarily closed her restaurant as they travel to Boston to get Isabella the treatment she needs. Her sister says she’s been amazed at how well they’ve handled such a devastating time.

“I’ve been so amazed by the strength of my sister, brother-in-law, and Isabella herself. She has been so amazingly strong through it all," said Bronwyn Casement, Isabella’s aunt.

They’ve also been amazed at how the community has come together to lift them up during such an uncertain time for everyone.

“It’s been a little overwhelming at times in such a beautiful way. It’s been such a hard time, and it’s so nice to have the community come together and support my family," said Bronwyn Casement.

“The amazing thing I think is in this time we have this virus absolutely overwhelming the country, we have an election that’s dividing the country, and we have a community that’s come together in such a simple and pure way because they care. That to me is the most remarkable thing. It’s a gift to Megan, it’s a gift to Isabella, but it’s a gift to the community that we can do this," said Rose Casement.

“We’ve got to put this positive barrier around Megan and Isabella and let them know that they’re loved and we’re here," said Henry-Lincoln.

There are face coverings in lots of different colors and patterns for the whole family.

Anyone is welcome to stop by the store to purchase them.

The woman who makes the face coverings has asked to stay anonymous and that every penny goes to Isabella and her family.

You can also donate to Isabella’s GoFundMe here.

