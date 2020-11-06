Advertisement

AP source: Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora

The move would return him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager.

The move would return him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the sides were still working out the terms.

The team made the decision about a week after Cora finished the one-year suspension handed down by Commissioner Rob Manfred for sign-stealing while he was the bench coach in Houston in 2017.

Cora joined the Red Sox the next season and led them to the World Series championship.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Penobscot Nation leaders set restrictions to visitors due to COVID cases on Indian Island
Education officials change school status in Knox and Franklin counties
Collins: ‘Every valid vote’ under state laws must be counted
Bangor business gives back to teen fighting rare cancer