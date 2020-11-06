A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A book that features one of Maine’s most prominent landmarks is making a difference in the community.

“Paul Bunyan Wears a Face Mask” was published earlier this fall.

It’s collection of stories, poems and essays written by Mainers throughout the pandemic.

The book has now been sold in sixteen different states.

All of the money from the sales has been donated to the United Way of Eastern Maine’s Covid relief fund.

To date, they have collected $2,052.

“The United Way already has an amazing network in Maine. They know exactly who needs help, they work with other organizations that provide front line support to real Mainers. So, I knew that the money would go where it’s most needed because they already had those connections,” said Emma Rose, An Editor and Owner at Imperative Press Books.

The book can be found locally and you can also order online at imperativepressbooks.com.

The book is currently sold out, but you can sign up for a waiting list.

The website also lists the libraries where you can find a copy of the book.

