Advertisement

A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day

Main Street Barber and Beauty
Main Street Barber and Beauty in Brewer
Main Street Barber and Beauty in Brewer(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local barber shop in Brewer is giving back to those who did so much for our country.

Main Street Barber and Beauty will provide free haircuts to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day.

This is the third year for the special promotion.

If you cannot make it on Veteran’s Day they will still provide you with a free haircut during the month of November.

A mask is required while getting your haircut and there will be a ten minute waiting period for staff to disinfect the area.

My father is a veteran, my grandfather, my father-in-law, my husband, my husbands grandfather was a POW in World War ll, so it’s very close to home for us," said Susan Darling, Cosmetologist and Barber.

“I have a lot of family members that are active or that have been in the military. So, it means a lot to me and my family to just offer free haircuts and to honor what they did for our country,” said Eva Winfield, Cosmetologist and Barber.

Due to safety restrictions, there are no walk-ins.

To make an appointment you can call (207) 356-7641

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way
Free Dental Screening This Saturday For Children in Kennebec County