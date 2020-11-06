A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local barber shop in Brewer is giving back to those who did so much for our country.

Main Street Barber and Beauty will provide free haircuts to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day.

This is the third year for the special promotion.

If you cannot make it on Veteran’s Day they will still provide you with a free haircut during the month of November.

A mask is required while getting your haircut and there will be a ten minute waiting period for staff to disinfect the area.

My father is a veteran, my grandfather, my father-in-law, my husband, my husbands grandfather was a POW in World War ll, so it’s very close to home for us," said Susan Darling, Cosmetologist and Barber.

“I have a lot of family members that are active or that have been in the military. So, it means a lot to me and my family to just offer free haircuts and to honor what they did for our country,” said Eva Winfield, Cosmetologist and Barber.

Due to safety restrictions, there are no walk-ins.

To make an appointment you can call (207) 356-7641

