Waterville City Council moving closer to banning overnight parking during winter months

Waterville councilors discuss proposed parking ban.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Overnight parking on most city streets in Waterville during the winter months is moving closer to being banned.

In a 5 to 1 vote, councilors voted to prohibit overnight parking on most city streets.

According to the Morning Sentinel, councilors need to take a final vote on the measure.

It would run from December 1st to April 30th from midnight to 6 a.m.

In the meeting, officials said they would allow parking at the Head of Falls and The Concourse.

Waterville’s Public Works Director talked about how the change will help their department.

Matt Skehan, said, “Completly reasonable plan for our department to be run safely, efficiently and professionally. if we have to keep going back two or three days to wait for a car to leave, the snow is building up around the cars. The public works crew and supervisors are begging for this because of the last three years for a lack of a better word, a nightmare with cars parked on the street.”

Councilors talked about ways to alert the public of the proposed change like posting to the city’s social media pages.

