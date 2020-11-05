Advertisement

Varney Buick GMC donates truck to Maine Veterans Project

Maine Veterans Project recieves a 2017 GMC Sierra.
Maine Veterans Project recieves a 2017 GMC Sierra.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local organization dedicated to helping Maine veterans has received a big boost to their efforts.

It comes in the form of a pickup truck.

Varney Buick GMC in Bangor has donated a 2017 GMC Sierra to the Maine Veterans Project.

It’s the largest single donation the organization has ever received, worth more than $40,000.

The new truck will help MVP founder Doc Goodwin provide a variety of services to veterans all over the state.

“This is years of reliability and absolutely no stress worrying about the vehicle we have. Last year, we had a 2002 pick-up truck that I was constantly nickeling and diming. And frankly, our budget belongs with the veterans.”

Varney Buick GMC Vice President Nick Varney says the Maine Veterans Project closely aligns with their values as a family company. They say they were glad to help.

“It’s also got extra seats in the back compared to their old truck, so they’ll have a lot more room to be able to take people places. They do shuttling. It’s not just plowing that they’re doing.

The attached snowplow was donated by a local truck equipment company who partnered with Fisher Plows.

