UPDATE: Police discover cause of one death from Richmond case

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police continue to investigate after the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a Richmond apartment building on Monday.

Officials say 49-year-old Dana Schulman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They still don’t know yet what caused the death of 47-year-old Robin Bowler.

The results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Police say they don’t believe anyone else was involved and that there’s no risk to the public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

