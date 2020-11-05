UPDATE: Police discover cause of one death from Richmond case

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police continue to investigate after the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a Richmond apartment building on Monday.

Officials say 49-year-old Dana Schulman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They still don’t know yet what caused the death of 47-year-old Robin Bowler.

The results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Police say they don’t believe anyone else was involved and that there’s no risk to the public.

