Advertisement

RSU 71 School Board Chair resigns after politically charged Facebook post

The head of the Belfast area school board has resigned
The head of the Belfast area school board has resigned(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - The head of the Belfast area school board has resigned after using profanity on her personal Facebook page to describe supporters of President Trump.

Caitlin Hills, chair of RSU 71, urged those who backed the president to unfriend her. She later deleted the public post on Facebook.

After the resignation, the school board posted on its website, “We must be conscious of our words and actions, and strive to model proper behavior as leaders of our district.”

The district is made up of students from Belfast, Belmont, Morrill, Searsmont and Swanville.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine CDC reports two more coronavirus-related deaths
Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes
Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Levant Fire Chief says failed $2.5 million bond is a blow to the department
Varney Buick GMC donates truck to Maine Veterans Project
Camp Out Hunger in Augusta aims to help food insecure kids
Local doctor weighs in on recent Hepatitis A case at Bangor restaurant