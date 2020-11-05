RSU 71 School Board Chair resigns after politically charged Facebook post

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - The head of the Belfast area school board has resigned after using profanity on her personal Facebook page to describe supporters of President Trump.

Caitlin Hills, chair of RSU 71, urged those who backed the president to unfriend her. She later deleted the public post on Facebook.

After the resignation, the school board posted on its website, “We must be conscious of our words and actions, and strive to model proper behavior as leaders of our district.”

The district is made up of students from Belfast, Belmont, Morrill, Searsmont and Swanville.

