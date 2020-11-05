Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - A Robbinston man is charged with murder after authorities say he set fire to a man’s home last month.

66-year-old Wayne Morrill died of smoke inhalation at his home on Ridge Road in Robbinston on October 7th.

He was the only one in the home.

Police arrested 32-year-old Charles “Chip” Townsend for Arson and Murder.

Officials say Townsend set the fire that caused Morrill’s death.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started near the kitchen and entryway of the building.

Townsend’s being held at the Washington County Jail.

