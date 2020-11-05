Advertisement

Power corridor construction to begin with Army Corps permit

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final permit necessary for construction to proceed on a 145-mile power transmission line corridor through western Maine.

Robert Kump, president of Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, said construction on the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect can get underway “in the coming weeks.”

Supporters say the project would bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid, reducing greenhouse emissions and stabilizing energy costs.

Critics say it would spoil Maine’s wilderness while failing to provide promised environmental benefits.

