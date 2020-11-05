Poll results

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We asked and you responded.

“Should the President of the United States be chosen by an electoral college or popular vote?”

We had 1792 votes. 49% said electoral college, while 51% said popular vote.

“Are you pleased with the election results so far?”

We had 1,512 votes. 28% said yes, while 72% said no.

“Do you think we will know the winner of the Presidential Election before midnight?”

We had 2,232 votes. 23% said yes, while 77% said no.

“Do you agree with Gov. Mills' recent actions to control the rise of coronavirus?”

We had 2,578 votes. 48% said yes, while 52% said no.

