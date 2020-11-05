Partly to Mostly Sunny & Mild This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pleasant afternoon ahead as a warm front pushes north of Maine. Skies will average partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 50s to near 60° for highs. A disturbance approaching the area tonight will bring us some more cloudiness for the overnight. Temperatures will only drop to the 40s to near 50° for nighttime lows.

The disturbance will exit the area Friday morning and we’ll be in for another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Our weekend forecast looks pleasant with temperatures continuing to run well above average. On Saturday a cold front is forecast to move southward across the state during the afternoon and evening. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so other than a few clouds, the front will come through pretty much unnoticed. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Slightly cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Our pleasant weather will continue Monday and Tuesday as well. The next best chance for precipitation will be some rain showers arriving on Wednesday.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs between 51°-60°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 40°-50°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs between 56°-63°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.