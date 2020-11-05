Partly Cloudy & Mild Through The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure built into the Mid-Atlantic throughout the day which brought in a very nice and mild afternoon across the Northeast. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and will stay on the mild side. Lows will only drop back to the 40s statewide.

A cold front moves into the Eastern Great lakes tomorrow and then retreats north throughout the day as a very strong high pressure system will sit to our south. Skies will be partly cloudy on average with more clouds across the north. Highs will run in the mid 50s to lower 60s. As high pressure pushes a little bit closer on Saturday, skies will remain mostly sunny across the Northeast. It will remain on the mild side as well with highs running around ten degrees above average, in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A cold front will be just to our north on Sunday which may bring more clouds into the region, especially north. We will remain dry, and the mild weather will continue. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Once again high pressure will build back in for the day on Monday. Skies will be mainly sunny and highs will top out in the 60s across the state.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the 40s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies on average, there will likely be a bit more cloudiness north. Highs will run in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies and mild. Highs will run in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies across the state. Highs will top out in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.