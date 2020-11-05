Advertisement

MPA Sports Medicine Committee meets to develop draft for joint guidelines with state

Masks worn during competition a large discussion at todays meeting
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State health agencies and the Maine Principal’s Association continue to develop joint high school and community sports COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

MPA individual winter sports committees have drawn up guidelines based on recommendations from the state. The MPA Sports Medicine Committee met today to edit a draft attempting to align in-school and extracurricular activity guidelines.

Major discussion included the expectation of masks being required for athletes to participate in basketball, hockey, and both alpine and nordic skiing. Swimmers are to wear a mask at all times other than during competition. Other sports are still under review.

Nothing has final approval according to the MPA. They will meet with the state again tomorrow...

“We understand moving inside, as schools require to wear face masks every day for in-person education, that there was an appearance of a double-standard,” says MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham.

The work continues. They hope to have guidelines in place provided that they are allowed to hold winter sports.

