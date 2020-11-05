Advertisement

Maine men’s hockey coach is inspired by his players will

Black Bears working hard to prepare for Hockey East season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey has been practicing hard for the anticipated Hockey East season. Coach Red Gendron is proud of how well his guys have handled it.

“The way the players have adapted to all of these changes shows a great respect for the game,” says UMaine head men’s hockey coach Red Gendron, “A great way to honor their own teammates, they are not just doing it for themselves they are doing it for each other, they all want to have a season. They know they have a personal responsibility to each other to make sure they stay healthy so we even have a chance to compete. It’s been inspirational.”

