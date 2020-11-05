Maine CDC Director urges Mainers to take coronavirus precautions

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With this latest surge of cases Dr. Shah is urging Mainers to quarantine correctly.

Shah says we have 1,000 more cases than we did two weeks ago.

The positivity rate has more than doubled and we are seeing new cases in all 16 counties on a daily basis.

Shah says if you are exposed to someone who has COVID-19, make sure you quarantine for 14 days.

You should do so immediately and then wait five to seven days to get a test.

That’s how long it takes for the body to create an infection.

Testing any earlier will almost always be negative.

Dr. Shah said, “If you were exposed to someone you now know has covid 19 even if that test is negative you still need to be in quarantine. I know that’s hard. I recognize how tough that is but a negative test for most people does not absolve them of the need to be in quarantine.”

Shah says you should stay home until you get your test results and don’t hesitate to get a test if you have symptoms.

He also says it’s even more important than ever this year to get your flu shot.

