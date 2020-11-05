Advertisement

Maine CDC Director says coronavirus case increase is impacting hospitals

Dr. Nirav Shah says even though the number of hospitalizations is low, the rate is increasing.
Even though health care professionals have more experience with COVID-19 now, Shah says the rise in cases is impacting Maine hospitals.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Head of the Maine CDC says there are five times as many people are in the hospital following the recent spike in cases.

Data shows the geographic location of patients has changed compared to March and April.

At the beginning of the pandemic, shah says patients were largely being moved to secondary and tertiary care centers.

Now patients are able to be cared for closer to home.

Shah said, “Make no mistake: hospitals are feeling the strain of the increased number of cases. We’re working with them to make sure they’ve got what they need to continue taking care of folks."

Shah says they are working with hospitals around the state to make sure they have enough PPE and proper and up-to-date research on the coronavirus.

