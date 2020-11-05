Levant Fire Chief says failed $2.5 million bond is a blow to the department

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Levant voters rejected a $2.5 million bond Tuesday proposed by the Levant Fire Department. Now, fire officials are worried for the future of the department.

Tax payers would have paid the money over 10 years.

The fire chief says the bond was needed to buy new fire trucks and equipment. Chief Eric Strout says the oldest truck is nearly 30 years old. He says new air packs will be needed in about five years.

And right now they need certain medical equipment for their rescue truck. They are borrowing one from another town but they have no idea where they will get the 20 to 25 thousand to purchase one.

Emergency calls have grown from 400 in 2015 to about 800 now.

Strout says this money was desperately needed but now he’ll push forward and work to find other solutions.

“I don’t want my tax payers to think we’re going to close the doors tomorrow because the trucks are failing but when you start seeing the equipment needs repair is starting to fail, when it’s 20 to 25 years old it’s not going to last,” he says.

The bond failed by a 60 vote margin.

Strout says he’d really like to hear feedback from those who voted down the bond.

He encourages citizens of Levant to come out to the next board meeting on November 25th where the issue will be discussed.

