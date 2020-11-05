Former UMaine forward Nyquist has shoulder surgery

COLUMBUS, OH (WABI) - Former UMaine men’s hockey star Gus Nyquist has undergone surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder. According to the Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager it has bothered him for a number of seasons. Nyquist’s recovery is expected to take 5 to 6 months which will be well into the upcoming NHL season if they can resume. Gus is 31 years old and has 348 points in 570 games in his NHL career.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.