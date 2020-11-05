Experts say now is the time to talk to kids about upcoming holidays

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and gatherings will look different for many families this year.

Folks with Northern Light say it’s important to begin conversations with your kids now to help set expectations this year.

By explaining the seriousness of Coronavirus and how keeping loved ones healthy is important.

“It’s not too early to get kids around the kitchen table, to get kids in the living room and start talking about what Thanksgiving is going to look like this year. What the December holidays are going to look like this year, and not wake up on Christmas Day or Thanksgiving Day thinking they’re going to Grandmas and only to be told they’re not," said Chris McLaghlin of Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

One suggestion was to use Zoom and other technology to share a holiday dinner among households.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.