Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The number of coronavirus cases in Maine has increased by 183.

The overall total is now 7,260.

The Maine CDC is reporting 163 new cases Thursday. Officials adjusted Wednesday’s case count, adding 20 more.

Overall, there 1,359 active cases.

65 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 5,751.

Every county reported new cases Thursday.

COVID-19 cases in Maine for Nov. 5, 2020 (WABI)

Once, again, Cumberland County saw the biggest increase with 46 cases. 461 are active.

York County has 35 more cases, with 216 active.

Kennebec County has 20 more cases. The Maine CDC reported three new outbreaks there Wednesday.

Washington County has an increase of 10 cases. Calais Regional Hospital is now managing an outbreak of at least six cases.

