Colby to dedicate soccer field in coach Serdjenian’s name

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College fundraised 1 million dollars to designate their new soccer field in the name of longtime Colby soccer coach, turned Waterville girls head coach, Mark Serdjenian...

“They tricked me, in the end. They said we have to have a zoom meeting... but when I get on there the development office has like 30 people on there, who were alumni you know men and women that I coached,” says longtime Colby coach Mark Serdjenian, “Their whole advancement staff so they surprised me... It’s tremendous, it’s a little bit humbling but an alarm in a wonderful way... I can’t really think of a better capstone for a coaching career.”

