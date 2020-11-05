Camp Out Hunger in Augusta aims to help food insecure kids

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Radio stations B98.5 and 92 Moose are camped out all week at Sam’s Club in Augusta for the 2nd annual Camp Out Hunger.

They’re collecting food and monetary donations for Capital Region Salvation Army and other area food banks.

They’ve raised nearly $17,000 so far and will count the food donations when they drop it off this Saturday.

They’ve received donations from individuals and organizations alike to help with the pressing need for food.

“One of the biggest things for us with this food drive is the big statistic that one in five kids in central Maine is food insecure." says 92 Moose brand manager Matt James. "There’s a lot of food insecurity with adults, too especially as a parent for me, too that’s the big thing. Thinking about neighbors' kids that we don’t even realize are going to bed hungry at night. We want to put an end to that.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the Sam’s Club parking lot in Augusta any time between now and Saturday and look for the RVs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.