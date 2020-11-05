Advertisement

Camp Out Hunger in Augusta aims to help food insecure kids

Food drive in Augusta
Food drive in Augusta(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Radio stations B98.5 and 92 Moose are camped out all week at Sam’s Club in Augusta for the 2nd annual Camp Out Hunger.

They’re collecting food and monetary donations for Capital Region Salvation Army and other area food banks.

They’ve raised nearly $17,000 so far and will count the food donations when they drop it off this Saturday.

They’ve received donations from individuals and organizations alike to help with the pressing need for food.

“One of the biggest things for us with this food drive is the big statistic that one in five kids in central Maine is food insecure." says 92 Moose brand manager Matt James. "There’s a lot of food insecurity with adults, too especially as a parent for me, too that’s the big thing. Thinking about neighbors' kids that we don’t even realize are going to bed hungry at night. We want to put an end to that.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the Sam’s Club parking lot in Augusta any time between now and Saturday and look for the RVs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine CDC reports two more coronavirus-related deaths
Biden picks up 3 of Maine’s 4 electoral votes
Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Levant Fire Chief says failed $2.5 million bond is a blow to the department
RSU 71 School Board Chair resigns after politically charged Facebook post
Varney Buick GMC donates truck to Maine Veterans Project
Local doctor weighs in on recent Hepatitis A case at Bangor restaurant