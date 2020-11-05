Camden donut shop helps celebrate National Donut Day

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Thursday is National Donut Day, and Ruckus Donuts in Camden has been serving up unique treats for over a year.

“I think of donuts as an edible hug, for a few minutes you can let everything that’s going on in the world just fade away and relax and enjoy," said owner Todd Bross.

Todd Bross starts most of his days at 2 AM.

And when he opens his doors at 8 AM, the lines can go out the door and down the street.

“On a weekend day in the summer, we open a 8 o’clock and it’s very often by a little after nine I’m telling people the donuts are gone,” said Bross.

Ruckus Donuts officially started in 2019 in the Boynton McKay Food Company when the head chef had to take time off and told everyone to bring their “ruckus."

That sparked the idea for Bross to make donuts every Friday.

Happy National Donut Day from Ruckus Donuts! #ruckusdonuts #donut #donuts #doughnut #doughnut #midcoastmaine #midcoastdonuts #mainedonuts #midcoast #nationaldonutday Posted by Ruckus Donuts on Thursday, November 5, 2020

“I made these donuts and offered them to people and people lost their minds, the donut part of my job sort of grew into this or exploded into this.”

Bross says his donuts are unique because they’re yeast-made instead of cake.

He hopes to have his own stand-alone shop by 2021.

He says seeing the looks on people’s faces makes the early mornings worth it.

“I got a chocolate glazed and a cider glazed as well. I love that they’re in town, the only problem is sometimes I get here too late and they’re sold out," said Camden resident Chris Richmond.

“The interactions with our customers and their reactions to the donuts are by far my favorite part of the business," said Bross.

