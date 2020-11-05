Brightening Skies & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning allowing warmer air to move into the area. We’ll see some low clouds and patchy fog to start the day. There may be some patchy drizzle in spots early as well. As a result, there could be some icy spots on the roads for areas north of Bangor where temperatures are starting in the low to mid-30s this morning. Otherwise expect brightening skies this morning with skies turning partly to mostly sunny as the morning progresses. As the warmer air moves in, our temperatures will climb into the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon. A disturbance approaching the area tonight will bring us some more cloudiness for the overnight. Temperatures will only drop to the 40s to near 50° for nighttime lows.

The disturbance will exit the area Friday morning and we’ll be in for another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Our weekend forecast looks pleasant with temperatures continuing to run well above average. On Saturday a cold front is forecast to move southward across the state during the afternoon and evening. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so other than a few clouds, the front will come through pretty much unnoticed. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Slightly cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Our pleasant weather will continue Monday and Tuesday as well. The next best chance for precipitation will be some rain showers arriving on Wednesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs between 51°-60°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 40°-50°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs between 56°-63°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

