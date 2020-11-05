Body found in water in Northport

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead following an incident in Northport Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to Shore Road around 11 a.m. after a report that a person was in the water of Penobscot Bay.

Officials say someone was found in the water after what appears to have been a medical incident.

The person was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

