Body found in water in Northport
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead following an incident in Northport Thursday morning.
Authorities were called to Shore Road around 11 a.m. after a report that a person was in the water of Penobscot Bay.
Officials say someone was found in the water after what appears to have been a medical incident.
The person was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
