Blue wave that never came. Why was election polling off?

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Now a few days removed from the election, questions still remain about some outcomes, including the presidency.

It turned out to be a tough election for pollsters.

TV5 spoke with a political science professor at the University of Maine about what we learned during this historic election season.

“You thought 2016 had issues, 2020 was worse,” said Mark Brewer, as polling numbers in national and local races in many instances did not line up with the results.

“What the polls were saying was going to be this blue wave across the country, turned out to not be any kind of a blue wave at all.”

Brewer offers this theory about the discrepancies.

“Centers on the shy Trump voter, or maybe the intentionally lying Trump voter,” he explains. “A lot of Donald Trump supporters want to stick it to pollsters and the media, and they won’t say they are voting for him even though they are.”

Predictions were also off in the race between Senator Susan Collins and Sara Gideon.

“I assumed there was a virtual certainty that that race would go to ranked choice,” he said. “And when it did, the Linn, but more importantly, the Savage voters, as they dropped off, we’re going to be the ones that would push Gideon over the top in that race. Obviously, not only did that not happen, Gideon going over the top, but we didn’t even have to go to ranked choice because Collins wins an outright majority in the first round.”

He thinks the Collins campaign approach in the final days tipped the scales.

“Going after Gideon in the last week to 10 days about being from away and all this outside money coming in trying to support her,” said Brewer. “For these people, it wasn’t about Maine. It was about giving Chuck Schumer the Senate. I think that was really effective for Collins along with the line about Gideon closing down the legislature and not reopening it. I think those are probably the three most effective arguments that Collins made.”

Brewer says after predictions in 2016 were off, professional predictors thought they had course corrected, but it’s back to the drawing board.

“I think public opinion scholars, practitioners, professionals really have a lot at stake in figuring this out before 2022 and especially 2024.”

