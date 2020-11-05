Advertisement

Bangor school officials alert parents to possible COVID-19 exposure

Kathy Harris-Smedberg sent an email to parents on Wednesday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Interim Superintendent for Bangor Schools says officials remain cautious as three people quarantine at home after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

It says one or more people at Bangor High School, Abraham Lincoln, Fruit Street, and William S. Cohen have been in contact with a person who’s tested positive for coronavirus.

She wouldn’t comment on how this may be linked to the schools due to privacy concerns.

We’re told right now, there are no positive cases in the Bangor School Department.

Interim Superintendent, Kathy Harris-Smedberg, said, "We are still telling people they need to wear masks, physically distance, hand wash, do their well-child check and their personal checks in the morning. Contact us if they’ve been in contact with anyone who was a confirmed case. This is truly an abundance of caution to ensure we are taking all the safety measures they can take.”

Bangor schools remain open.

