Bangor city officials tally more than 1,500 absentee ballots that were missed on election night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city officials have now counted more than 1,500 absentee ballots that were not tallied on election night.

The City Clerk says it was due to human error.

Those ballots were stored on a memory stick.

City officials added them to the existing totals Thursday morning in council chambers.

The 1,528 ballots were state ballots, with races for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Maine Legislature.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin says she noticed an error when there were more local ballots than state ballots.

She notified the state and both political parties immediately.

The ballots did not change any outcomes.

Goodwin says she is confident in their numbers and in the tallying process.

“Mistakes do happen and we’re human,” said Goodwin. “I’m just glad that we found it and I’m really glad that I thought about the numbers because I could have submitted everything the way it was not realizing. If I hadn’t checked numbers for the local against the state, and you won’t get the exact numbers because not everybody sends their ballots back. They might send the state back and not the local, so you can’t depend on that completely but it should be in the ballpark.”

Nearly 13,000 absentee ballots were sent in in Bangor.

Overall, Goodwin says turnout was not much higher than in past presidential elections.

