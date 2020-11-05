Advertisement

Bangor approves turf and track bond referendum for Cameron Stadium

Should open opportunities to host major events
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cameron Stadium is set to get an upgrade after Bangor residents voted to pass the bonding referendum on election night. The project will turn Cameron Stadium from grass into a new turf complex. The track would allow Bangor to host regionals and state track meets with the expansion to 8 lanes. The hope is it will open the “Queen City” up to be a hub for major youth events and high school championships.

“It’s a great day, it’s a great day in Bangor! I think I am just so excited for the kids that are in school right now, the kids that are going to be coming up through,” says Bangor head football coach Dave Morris, “I think in the 80s Bangor’s Cameron Stadium used to host a state championship game in football. I could see Bangor opening up that for in terms of football. The number of different events they could take place in track, you know numerous the possibilities, the things we can host.”

