Waterville elects Jay Coelho as new mayor

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The city of Waterville has elected Jay Coelho as their new mayor.

Coelho says he was initially in shock when he found out he beat his opponent Phil Bofia.

He credits his diverse campaign for making sure everyone’s voices were heard.

Coelho has lived Waterville with his four children for the last 10 years.

He says he started thinking about seriously running for mayor in February.

Coelho owns Grub Bakery and technology repair shop You Broke It in Waterville.

He says he plans to use his experience as a business owner to work with budgets and research where the future of the city is headed.

“I think we all do better when we start and take into account everybody’s input - we don’t have to act on all of it but it’s nice to give voices to those who don’t typically get them,” said Coelho. "I’m hopeful that I’m going to leave Waterville better than I found it. It’s not in a bad place now we’re doing a lot of different things, we’re changing a lot of different things. "

Coelho’s biggest concern is infrastructure in the city of Waterville.

He says he will focus on the city’s south end as well as business opportunities and more housing.

Coelho said today he really isn’t a politician, he’s just a neighbor that likes to find common ground with people.

He hopes to bring an even, steady voice to the table.

