Voter turnout strong on Election Day in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s third largest city had a record turnout this election.

Bangor received 13,000 absentee ballots.

Nearly a half a million were returned across the state.

Due to the record turnout, it did take longer to tally votes.

TV5 caught up with Bangor’s City Clerk and Maine’s Secretary of State to learn more about the process.

“We didn’t have any issues,” said Bangor City Clerk, Lisa Goodwin. “The voters could come in and get out very quickly.”

Goodwin, says most people took the city’s advice and registered to vote ahead of time.

They also followed CDC guidelines.

“There was lots of social distancing. We had PPE for the workers and for anyone that was coming in, but most everybody that came in was wearing a mask. That was really nice to see,” said Goodwin.

Maine Secretary of State, Matt Dunlap, says the in-person turnout was strong, speaking to the commitment of Mainers to get out and vote this election.

“The great story about this election was that people were not deterred from participating in their democracy, even in this very scary time. The town election officials just did a marvelous job,” said Dunlap.

Tallying votes did take longer than anticipated in Bangor. That’s partly due to the fact absentee ballots were still coming in throughout the night.

It was around 2:00 a.m. when results were announced.

“Normally, we have ten machines, and it’s pretty easy to count those ten machines,” said Goodwin. “We have 40 sticks we had to count last night because of the absentee processing we did early. Once we got done with those, they were sealed up. After we got done with our Election Day count, we had to take all of those sticks and put them in the machine and run the tallies for those. So, it just took a long time, and it takes a long time to run one of those sticks.”

Upon review of the unofficial results in hand from Maine municipalities so far, Secretary Dunlap has determined that ranked-choice voting tabulation rounds will not be necessary for any of the RCV races in the General Election. — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) November 4, 2020

“There is a legal process to do it. You have to announce the voter, you have to open the envelope, you remove the ballot from the envelope, you have it in a pile with other ballots. It’s folded in such a way where you can’t see how the voter voted. You have to get the application, secure it to the envelope, and then you lay out the ballot flat and run it through the tabulator. It really doesn’t take much more time than what I described, but that’s for one ballot! So, you have to do that over and over again. If you have 50 or 60 ballots, or a couple hundred ballots, you can’t run your full tabulation until you have all the ballots into the tabulator,” explained Dunlap.

Goodwin says Bangor has been working on this election since August of last year, so she’s relieved to have it completed.

Results are still coming in across the state, so Dunlap says folks must be patient.

Towns have two days to get the results to the Secretary of State’s office.

That office has another 18 days to certify those results.

We’re learning that the City of Bangor has a number of absentee ballots that need to be added to the overall tally.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap did not confirm how many ballots needed to be added. He did reiterate that they were not lost, they just have not been counted.

Those are expected to be counted Thursday.

