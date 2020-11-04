Advertisement

THAW Fund once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter

(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downeast Community Partners THAW fund is once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter.

The program provides oil, gas, and wood pellets for those who cannot gain heat through other programs.

The THAW fund serves Washington and Hancock counties and is funded solely by donations.

Downeast Community Partners anticipate that the fund needs an additional hundred thousand dollars to meet the need this winter.

“It helps people who may have to make that choice between buying food, buying medication, or buying fuel for their home," said Lee Hardison, Energy Services Director at Downeast Community Partners. "Maybe they’ve applied for fuel assistance but they haven’t gotten their benefit yet, or maybe they’ve used it all up. So the THAW Fund is here to help people that are in dire need of heat for their home.”

For more information on the THAW fund, visit downeastcommunitypartners.org

