Staycation photos needed for Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism contest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you do a staycation in Downeast Maine during the pandemic?

Well, your photos or videos could win you a prize!

Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism is asking you to show off your fun, unique, adventurous personal experiences of Downeast Acadia this year -- whatever that means to you.

Submitted images and videos must have been taken during 2020 and they need to be family-friendly.

Contestants do not need to live in Maine but they must be 18 years of age or older.

First, second and third prize winners in each of the categories of photos and videos will be awarded a prize package.

It’s made up of gift cards and certificates from Downeast businesses, including potential lodging.

“Let’s face it, this has been the weirdest year ever," said Theresa Peek of DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism. "So, you know, there’s a joke that Maine stops at Acadia and I think for some people that’s really true because we are not easy to get to. We wanted to really focus on people who, especially those who were experiencing DownEast Acadia for the first time. Which, there were a lot of people from Maine who came up here for the first time.”

The entry deadline is November 30th.

Winners will be chosen by the DART Board of Directors on December 10th and notified by email.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.