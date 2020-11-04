Advertisement

Staycation photos needed for Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism contest

Acadia National Park getting ready for Labor Day
Acadia National Park getting ready for Labor Day
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you do a staycation in Downeast Maine during the pandemic?

Well, your photos or videos could win you a prize!

Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism is asking you to show off your fun, unique, adventurous personal experiences of Downeast Acadia this year -- whatever that means to you.

Submitted images and videos must have been taken during 2020 and they need to be family-friendly.

Contestants do not need to live in Maine but they must be 18 years of age or older.

First, second and third prize winners in each of the categories of photos and videos will be awarded a prize package.

It’s made up of gift cards and certificates from Downeast businesses, including potential lodging.

“Let’s face it, this has been the weirdest year ever," said Theresa Peek of DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism. "So, you know, there’s a joke that Maine stops at Acadia and I think for some people that’s really true because we are not easy to get to. We wanted to really focus on people who, especially those who were experiencing DownEast Acadia for the first time. Which, there were a lot of people from Maine who came up here for the first time.”

The entry deadline is November 30th.

Winners will be chosen by the DART Board of Directors on December 10th and notified by email.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

THAW Fund once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Downeast Community Partners THAW fund is once again working to keep Mainers warm this winter

News

Maine CDC: Worker at Bangor Texas Roadhouse may have exposed others to Hepatitis A

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Patrons are urged to call their doctor about being vaccinated.

News

72 inmates at Maine Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The cases were found using rapid antigen tests, officials said.

News

Preschoolers hold their own election, choose favorite flavor of graham crackers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Faculty at the school say they hold the election every year to teach their students a little bit about voting in a fun and easy way.

Latest News

News

Towing company giving back ahead of holiday season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
10 percent of all towing proceeds will go toward ensuring kids in need have a happy Christmas.

News

Brewer School Department will keep snow days despite remote learning days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
One factor in Brewer's decision is power outages from storms could leave students without access to remote learning.

News

Fatal crash in Jay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The vehicle hit a ditch and then a tree before rolling over.

News

Bangor restaurant debuts dining domes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The domes are disinfected between each use

News

Congregations holding 24 hours of prayer during election day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Hope for a peaceful election.

News

Police investigating after two found dead in Richmond apartment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The Medical Examiners office is working to determine how they died.